Power Rankings: Villanova stays No. 1, Louisville surges, Indiana tumbles

8

8 Creighton Bluejays

last week: 10

record: 12-0

The Jays' backcourt of Maurice Watson Jr. and Marcus Foster was expected to thrive—that's why Creighton was ranked No. 21 in the preseason—but breakthroughs by auxiliary options have taken this offense to the next level. Khyri Thomas was a 2.5-star recruit who had miserable Big East season as a freshman backup, making just 37% of his twos and 20% of his threes . . . yet as a sophomore he's become one of the most efficient role players in the country, hitting 60.9% of his twos and 54.5% of his threes, as well as cutting down on his turnovers. That kind of leap can't be forecasted by any kind of projection system. Freshman center Justin Patton, a former four-star recruit who sat out last season, is producing more like a top-20 prospect, acting as a super-efficient finisher around the rim. His 78.6 effective field goal percentage ranks second in the nation.

Next up: 12/28 vs. Seton Hall, 12/31 vs. Villanova