Power Rankings: Villanova reclaims No. 1, FSU cracks top 10

A midseason check-in on 2016 tournament hero Kris Jenkins, the man who believes every shot is going in. . . .

Over the first few months of Jenkins’s senior season, he was greeted with some aggressive closeouts on the perimeter—a natural result of the reputation he’d gained from hitting in the biggest dagger in NCAA tournament history. He responded with more shot-fake-and-drive moves than usual, such as this clutch bucket against Notre Dame:

Now that Jenkins is in Big East games, defenses seem to be respecting the shot fake more, and that’s resulted in him taking mostly threes—this being an example from Villanova’s win over Xavier:

The evidence of this goes beyond anecdotal video. Last season, Jenkins’s three-point rate—his ratio of threes to overall field-goal attempts—dropped slightly from nonconference play (when it was 68.4%) to Big East play (64.0%). This season has been the reverse for Jenkins, with plenty of twos early on, and then 85.5% threes against Big East foes:

