Potts scores 18, Middle Tennessee rolls over North Texas (Jan 07, 2017)

DENTON, Texas (AP) Giddy Potts had 18 points and JaCorey Williams added 16 as Middle Tennessee rolled over North Texas 79-68 on Saturday to remain perfect in Conference USA.

Potts was 5 of 9 from the floor, making 3 of 6 from distance. Williams, who hit double digits for the 15th time this season, also pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. Reggie Upshaw added 14 points for the Blue Raiders (13-3, 3-0), who have won three consecutive and 11 of their last 13 games.

Brandon Walters had a layup to give Middle Tennessee a 26-25 lead and start a 13-2 run to close out the first half. The Blue Raiders, leading 37-27 at the break, opened the second period with a 13-6 run to go up 50-33 following a Williams dunk with 14:10 remaining.

Ja’Michael Brown had 21 points to lead North Texas (6-10, 0-4), which has dropped five straight games.