Portland beats Pacific 80-76 in WCC opener (Dec 29, 2016)

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Alec Wintering had 26 points and six assists on Thursday night and Jazz Johnson made two free throws with 5 seconds left to seal Portland’s 80-76 win over Pacific in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Johnson added 17 points for Portland (8-5), which led 70-57 with 5:20 left. Pacific (6-8) closed the gap with an 11-3 run and T.J. Wallace had a pair of layups in the final 10 seconds to get the Tigers to 78-76.

Anthony Townes had 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Pacific. D.J. Ursery scored 17, Ray Bowles 16 and Wallace 12.

Gabe Taylor had 13 points, Ray Barreno scored 12 and D’Marques Tyson added 11 for Portland.

Pacific had a 10-0 run late in the first half and led 30-27. Portland tied it 32-all on Johnson’s 3-pointer to end the half and never trailed after the break.