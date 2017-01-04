Pollard, Kyle lead Dayton to 90-74 win over St Bonaventure (Jan 03, 2017)
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kendall Pollard scored 21 points, Kyle Davis added 16 with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals and Dayton pulled away for a 90-74 win over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.
Schoochie Smith scored 14 of his 17 points, and Xeyrius Williams had 11 of his 14, after halftime as the Flyers scored 55 – their most in any half this season. Ryan Mikesell finished with 16 points.
Dayton (11-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10), which has won five in a row and nine of its last 10, led 35-31 at the break and made 18 of 26 (69 percent), including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, in the second half. Smith made back-to-back 3s just 16 second apart during a 14-2 spurt that gave the Flyers a 16-point lead with 6:18 left, when Davis’ 3 made it 76-60.
Jaylen Adams had 23 points, Matt Mobley scored 20 and Denzel Gregg had 10 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five blocked shots for St. Bonaventure (9-1, 1-1).
Dayton hit 14 3s – one shy of the school record set 11 days earlier in a 92-56 win over VMI, and shot a season-best 60.9 percent from beyond the arc.