Picks: Villanova-Virginia, Kansas-Kentucky lead weekend action

After the carnage of Tuesday night, where three of the top four teams in America lost within a couple hours of each other, there's no telling what we can expect from college basketball this weekend. Besides seeing if teams like Michigan State, Minnesota and Syracuse can get on track, we are going to be treated to a delightful group of inter-league contests, headlined by the huge Kentucky-Kansas tilt in Rupp Arena. Here's how I see the top 10 games breaking down:

This article originally appeared on