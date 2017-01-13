Picks: Five Top 25 matchups highlight action-packed weekend

The key word for this weekend is bounceback. That's what teams like Duke, Baylor, Michigan State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Xavier and Butler will be looking to do following disappointing losses over the past week. The really good teams in college basketball understand the importance of putting past results, good or bad, behind them as quickly as possible. We'll see this weekend who is stuck in the past, and who is ready to move forward.

This article originally appeared on