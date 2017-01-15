Petrasek’s 31 helps Columbia top Cornell 79-75 in Ivy opener (Jan 14, 2017)

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) Luke Petrasek scored a career-high 31 points as Columbia defeated Cornell 79-75 in an Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Petrasek shot 11-for-14 from the floor and was a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line, including two with four seconds left that pushed the Lions’ lead to three points.

Mike Smith scored 17 points and Nate Hickman 15 for the Lions (7-7, 1-0), who’ve won three straight. Jeff Coby grabbed 10 rebounds.

Five players scored in double figures for Cornell (4-12, 0-1) with Matt Morgan and Stone Gettings 14 apiece, Jack Gordon 13, Josh Warren 11 and Robert Hatter 10. Gettings led with eight assists.

Morgan scored five points on six free throw attempts in the final 1:11, pulling Cornell to 75-74 with 28 seconds left, but fouled out with three seconds remaining.

Petrasek and Hickman both made a pair of free throws in the last four seconds for the final margin.