Peterson with 40 points as VMI rolls past Chattanooga 80-64 (Jan 25, 2017)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) QJ Peterson scored 40 points and grabbed six rebounds as VMI snapped a three-game slide, rolling past Chattanooga 80-64 on Wednesday night.

Peterson was 15 of 19 from the floor including seven 3-pointers for the Keydets (5-14, 2-6 Southern Conference). Julian Eleby added 14 points and Armani Branch had 13.

VMI averaged 60.4 percent shooting from the floor – compared to 40.4 percent for Chattanooga – and 68.4 percent from the line.

The Keydets trailed by two, 32-30, at the break then outscored Chattanooga 50-32 in the second half and cruised to the win.

The Mocs (15-5, 6-2) were plagued by 23 turnovers, 11 of which were VMI steals. The loss ends a five-game winning streak for Chattanooga.

Greg Pryor scored 23 points for the Mocs. Tre’ McLean had 11 points and eight boards.