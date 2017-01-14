Peters scores 30, Valparaiso defeats Cleveland State 78-67 (Jan 14, 2017)

CLEVELAND (AP) Alec Peters scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half and Valparaiso overcame a slow start to win its third-straight game, 78-67 over Cleveland State on Saturday.

Tevonn Walker made all 10 of his free throws and added 14 points for the Crusaders (14-4, 4-1 Horizon League). Walker and Peters, who was 10 of 13 from the line, both had nine rebounds as Valpo had a 43-25 advantage on the boards. Valparaiso also made 32 of 37 free throws – 20 of 24 in the second half – for a 15 point advantage from the line.

The Crusaders started 1 of 11 from the field and trailed 16-4 nearing the midway point of the first half. They battled back and tied it at 27 on a 3-pointer at the 4:03 mark. Peters followed with a free throw and a pair of baskets to help build a 34-28 lead at the half.

The lead reached 17 on several occasions in the second half before the Vikings got within 68-64 on a Bobby Word 3 with 3:21 to play. Valpo scored nine straight to regain control.

Rob Edwards had 22 points and Word 14 for Cleveland State (5-13, 1-5).