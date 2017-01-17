Peters leads Valparaiso past Green Bay 80-56 (Jan 16, 2017)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Alec Peters scored 20 points and grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds to propel Valparaiso past Green Bay for an 80-56 win Monday night.

Peters shot 8 for 16 from the field, including three 3s, and set a program record with his final board of the game giving him 911 for his career.

Tevonn Walker added 13 points and 10 rebounds, Shane Hammink had 12 points and Micah Bradford 11 for the Crusaders (15-4, 5-1 Horizon League), who controlled the glass 51-39. Valparaiso handed Green Bay its first conference loss of the season.

Hammink’s 3-pointer early in the second half made it 45-35, and Valparaiso led by double figures the rest of the way.

Green Bay (11-7, 5-1) trailed 24-9 midway through the first half but tightened the gap to seven at halftime the Crusaders broke away.

Jamar Hurdle paced the Phoenix with 11 points, Kerem Kanter had 10 and Kenneth Lowe grabbed 10 rebounds.