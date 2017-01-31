Person scores 19, late run lifts Troy over Georgia Southern (Jan 30, 2017)

TROY, Ala. (AP) Wesley Person scored 19 points, DeVon Walker added 15 with nine rebounds and Troy knocked off Sun Belt Conference-leader Georgia Southern 83-76 on Monday night.

Juan Davis Jr. added 10 points and Kevin Baker scored eight with six rebounds and seven assists for Troy (12-11, 4-5).

The Trojans hit three 3-pointers, and five different players scored, during a 15-3 run that made it 20-12 and they led the rest of the way. Mike Hughes made a 3 and then a layup to cap a 7-1 spurt and trim Georgia Southern’s deficit to 73-72 with 3:20 to go, but the Eagles missed four of their last five shots and Troy scored 10 of the last 14 points to seal it. The Trojans made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 2:08.

Ike Smith scored 20 and Hughes added 15 for Georgia Southern (14-8, 7-2), which has lost two in a row.

The Eagles missed 10 of 12 shots as Troy used a 25-7 run to make it 61-39 with 12 minutes left.