Person hits 10 3s in Troy win over Texas-Arlington (Jan 14, 2017)

TROY, Ala. (AP) Wesley Person scored a career-high 39 points with 10 3-pointers, Jordon Varnado added 24 and grabbed eight rebounds, and Troy beat Texas-Arlington 93-71 on Saturday.

Jeremy Hollimon scored 10 points and Kevin Baker had five assists for the Trojans (10-8, 2-2 Sun Belt), who made 17 of 31 from behind the arc (54.8 percent) and 33 of 56 from the floor (58.9 percent).

Person was 13 of 19 from the floor, 10 of 15 from behind the arc, and scored 20 points in the first half.

Varnado hit two layups and Troy opened the second half with a 9-3 run for a 55-39 lead, and then led by 16 on Person’s layup with 14:29 left. The Mavericks closed to 69-60 on Drew Charles’ 3 with 7:17 left, but Person hit a 3 on both ends of an 11-2 run and Troy led 80-62 with 5:22 left.

Erick Neal scored 22 for the Mavericks (12-5, 2-2).