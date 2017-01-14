Perrantes’ 25 lead No. 19 Virginia to 77-73 victory (Jan 14, 2017)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) London Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points, and No. 19 Virginia beat Clemson 77-73 on Saturday for its sixth straight win against the Tigers.

The Cavaliers (13-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 58 percent from the field in their second straight win since dropping two in a row to Pittsburgh and Florida State. Marial Shayok tied his career high with 17 points, and Isaiah Wilkins finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Virginia blew a nine-point lead in the second half, but Perrantes stepped up for the Cavaliers down the stretch. After Clemson tied it at 70 on Jaron Blossomgame’s three-point play with 2:18 left, Perrantes made his fourth 3-pointer to put Virginia back in front.

Perrantes pushed the lead to 75-70 with another basket with 41 seconds left, prompting many of the fans to head for the exits.

It was a festive day at Clemson, with the school holding a big party to celebrate its first national championship in football in 35 years. But the basketball team dropped its fourth straight game since winning nine in a row.

Blossomgame led Clemson (11-6, 1-4) with 22 points, and Avry Holmes and Gabe DeVoe each scored 15.

The Cavaliers shot 10 for 18 on 3-pointers, just the second time this season they finished with double-digit baskets from behind the arc.

THE BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers lead the nation with 52.1 points allowed per game. But they let Clemson shoot nearly 50 percent in the first half and score 36 points. Virginia will have to tighten things up if it hopes to compete at the top of the ACC.

Clemson: The Tigers are trying to shake a disheartening early ACC stretch. They opened strongly with a late rally to win at Wake Forest two weeks ago, then fell in overtime against North Carolina, by five at Notre Dame and by 12 at Georgia Tech. They were outrebounded again on Saturday, continuing their woes inside.

UP NEXT

Virginia finishes a two-game road swing at Boston College on Wednesday night.

Clemson heads to Louisville on Thursday night.