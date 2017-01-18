Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Look to Continue Winning Ways Against Indiana

The Penn State Nittany Lions have started to heat up on the court recently.

Penn State basketball head coach Patrick Chambers has his Nittany Lions playing some good basketball as of late. They currently sit at 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Penn State has a two-game win streak with quality victories coming against Michigan State and Minnesota. The Golden Gophers were ranked No. 24 at the time.

The talk surrounding Penn State heading into the season was the incoming freshman that Chambers was able to recruit. So far, those youngsters haven’t disappointed.

Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins, and Tony Carr are all averaging double-digit points this season. The six-foot-nine Watkins is the leading rebounder on the team and is coming off a monster game against Minnesota in which he grabbed 15 boards and scored 15 points.

Carr is averaging 11 points a game and leads the team with 3.7 assists per game.

For as good as the newcomers have been playing, some veterans have also played a key role. Shep Garner leads the team with an average of 12.4 points a game. Payton Banks leads the team in three-point percentage.

As a team, the Nittany Lions have struggled to score the basketball this season. They currently rank 215th in the nation with just 72.7 points per game.

Indiana enters Wednesday’s game with just two wins in the last six games. The Hoosiers started the season strong with an upset of then-No. 3 Kansas and moved themselves to a No. 3 ranking. It didn’t last long though, as they were upset by Fort Wayne in a stunning loss.

The Hoosiers are led on offense by junior guard James Blackmon and his 17 points a game. Robert Johnson (13.7 ppg), Thomas Bryant (11.6 ppg), and OG Anunoby (11.4 ppg) are also all averaging double digits.

Penn State has five wins in the last seven games and will look to continue moving up in the Big Ten standings.

