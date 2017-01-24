Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Fall Apart in Second Half at Wisconsin

Penn State kept it close in the first half, but struggled after the break in Wisconsin.

It appeared that Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers had his Nittany Lions ready to pull off a big upset on the road against the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers Tuesday night. However, Penn State wasn’t able to hang with the Badgers in the second half and ultimately fell by a score of 82-55.

Penn State started the game well and went into the break down by just three points. The Nittany Lions actually got to within a point before halftime, but couldn’t quite get over the hump.

The second half was all Wisconsin, as the Badgers outscored the Nittany Lions 46-22. The Badgers opened the half on a 13-2 run and never looked back. Penn State went cold and couldn’t recover.

Penn State did shoot 38 percent from the field overall, better than the 31 percent the team shot during Saturday’s loss to Purdue.

If there was an area the Nittany Lions did well in it was three-point shooting. They shot 50 percent from behind the arc, making nine of their 18 attempts.

Payton Banks went 4-9 from long range for the Nittany Lions and finished tied with a team-high 12 points. True freshman Tony Carr also provided 12 points. Lamar Stevens, who made three of his four three-pointers, led the team with six rebounds.

Wisconsin was paced by senior guard Bronson Koenig, who poured in 20 points. Ethan Happ added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The loss was the third straight for the Nittany Lions after winning two consecutive conference games. They will next be on the court Saturday at home against Illinois.

