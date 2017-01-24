Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Face Another Tough Test at Wisconsin

Penn State travels to face a ranked team for the second straight game.

After two straight conference losses, including a road game at No. 21 Purdue Saturday, things won’t get any easier for Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers and his team. Up next is another road game versus a ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions will travel to Madison to take on the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions really struggled on Saturday and shot just 31 percent from the field. Unfortunately, poor shooting has been something that’s plagued the team all season. They are currently ranked 203 in points scored per game.

Shep Garner continues to lead the team with an average of 12.6 points a game. Fellow veteran Payton Banks is averaging 11.8 points a game and is the team’s best three-point shooter.

The story around Penn State this year has been the play of the freshman that were brought in by Coach Chambers. Lamar Stevens, tony Carr, and Mike Watkins have all played key roles. Stevens is averaging 12 points a game, Carr is averaging 11.7 points a game and leads the team with 3.6 assists per contests. Watkins leads the team in rebounds with 8.3 a game.

Wisconsin enters on a three-game win streak and is coming off a thrilling overtime win over Minnesota. The Badgers play a tough brand of defense are have been one of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference over the past few years.

The Badgers are led by a pair of seniors. Bronson Koening is the team leader with 14.5 points a game. Nigel Hayes is averaging 13.6 points a game and leads the team in assists.

If Penn State is going to make a move in the Big Ten they are going to need to pull out some upset victories. A win in Madison will be tough, but the Nittany Lions will have a chance to pull out a major upset victory.

Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.

