Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Complete Comeback Against Minnesota

Down double-digits, the Nittany Lions clawed back to defeat a ranked Minnesota team.

Things didn’t look good for head coach Patrick Chambers and his Nittany Lions for much of the game against the Golden Gophers, but roared back late to pull out the 52-50 victory at home Saturday afternoon. It was the second straight quality win for Penn State and the first this year against a ranked opponent. The Gophers were ranked No. 24 heading into the contest.

Penn State freshman guard Tony Carr, who has had a fantastic season, got the chance to play hero by nailing two free throws with just five seconds remaining to put the Nittany Lions in front. Carr had struggled the entire game and was kept off the scoresheet until the game-winning free throws.

Carr had a lot of company with his struggles. Fellow freshman Lamar Stevens managed just four points, while leading scorer Shep Garner put in just six.

Minnesota seemed to have the game in hand for much of the time. The led by 10 in the second half and was up by 14 at one point in the first half. However, the Gophers really struggled down the stretch and converted just three field goals in the final eight minutes of the game.

Center Reggie Lynch paced the Gophers with 12 points. He also grabbed six boards. Freshman Amir Coffey was averaging over 12 points a game coming in, but scored just six against the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions really struggled to score and shot just 30 percent from the field, including just 2-14 from long range. However, when needed, Penn State turned it on made the shots count at the end.

Penn State got a monster game from freshman forward Mike Watkins. Although coming off the bench, he led the team with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Want your voice heard? Join the Victory Bell Rings team!

With the win, Penn State is now 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference and 11-7 overall on the season. The Nittany Lions will take the court next on January 18 against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center and be televised on the Big Ten Network.

This article originally appeared on