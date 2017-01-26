Penn holds off La Salle behind Brodeur’s career-high 35 (Jan 25, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) A.J. Brodeur scored a career-high 35 points, including two free throws in the final seconds to ice Pennsylvania’s 77-74 win over La Salle for the second consecutive year on Wednesday night.

The win is the Quakers first in Big 5 competition this season, as they finished 1-3 against their Philadelphia rivals.

Ryan Betley had 13 points, and Matt Howard added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Penn (6-9).

The Quakers built a 13-point lead at the break (40-27), but had to hold on late. After a B.J. Johnson dunk for La Salle cut its deficit to 73-71 with 28 seconds left, Betley answered with a layup and a four-point lead.

Two possessions later, La Salle’s Jordan Price drilled a 3 which cut it to one. But Brodeur ended the comeback bid with two free throws with two seconds left.

Johnson scored 15 points to lead La Salle (11-6), which is 0-3 in Big 5 play.