Georgetown hires Patrick Ewing to replace John Thompson III

Georgetown is keeping it in the family for its next head coach.

Former Hoyas legend Patrick Ewing will take the reins at his alma mater, according to multiple reports Monday.

Ewing replaces John Thompson III, who was 278-151 in 13 seasons and was ousted in March after mounting criticism in the wake of a second straight sub-.500 season.

Georgetown has yet to confirm the hire, but the powers that be are watching:

Generally considered the greatest player in Georgetown history, Ewing played for the Hoyas from 1981-1985, starring on their 1984 national championship team. Georgetown made two other Final Four appearances in his four seasons, losing both.

From there, Ewing went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 1985 NBA Draft, where he went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Knicks. He was most recently serving as the associate head coach for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.

UPDATE: It’s official.

