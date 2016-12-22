Parris’ free throw sends Western Kentucky past Ohio 67-66 (Dec 21, 2016)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Justin Johnson and Pancake Thomas each scored 15 points and Damari Parris’ free throw with two seconds left lifted Western Kentucky over Ohio 67-66 on Wednesday night.
Johnson’s free throw with 1:51 to play knotted the game at 66.
Ohio led 35-33 at halftime and then with just more than five minutes gone by, Antonio Campbell’s dunk put the Bobcats out front 52-43.
Later, Anton Waters’ jumper capped a 12-2 run for Western Kentucky (5-7) to put the Hilltoppers up a point. Neither team led by more than two the rest of the way.
Kenny Kaminski led Ohio (7-3) with 27 points, Antonio Campbell had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaaron Simmons dished 11 assists and scored 11 points.
The Hilltoppers hadn’t played a home game since Nov. 22.
The two teams hadn’t played each other since Western Kentucky’s 97-87 win over Ohio in an NCAA Tournament game on March 12, 1960.