Parker Jackson-Cartwright Reportedly Cleared for Cal Game

Arizona Wildcats open Pac-12 play against Cal tonight. One key player could be back earlier than expected.

Ready for some good news? Well, it was announced earlier this afternoon, but Arizona will be getting their PG Parker Jackson-Cartwright back just in time for conference play!

According to Sean Farnham with ESPN, the Arizona Wildcats will be getting a key piece of their team back tonight as Parker Jackson-Cartwright has been given the green light!

Just finished @APlayersProgram shoot-around it's a green-light for Parker Jackson-Cartwright's return tonight at Cal. pic.twitter.com/tBgKTVUVJU — Sean Farnham (@SeanFarnham) December 30, 2016

Just over four weeks ago it was announced PJC would be out for up to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain. Earlier this week, during Sean Miller’s weekly press conference, he mentioned PJC was ahead of schedule. And that couldn’t have come at a better time.

Arizona opens up Pac-12 play this evening on the road against Cal. With the Wildcats still only using a 7-man rotation, the first conference game on the road was already going to be tough, so having PJC’s veteran leadership back is a huge plus for this team.

It will be interesting to see how much Miller uses PJC tonight. You don’t want to push or ask too much of PJC in his first game back. Hopefully Arizona won’t have to lean heavily on PJC, allowing him to ease back into things, but his presence on the court alone is a big sigh of relief for the fans.

The Wildcats and Golden Bears tip-off at 11:00 p.m. EST. You can catch the game on ESPN2.

BEARDOWN!

