Pacific stiff arms San Diego in 56-53 victory behind Wallace (Jan 05, 2017)
SAN DIEGO (AP) T.J. Wallace scored 16 points and Ray Bowles had 14 points as Pacific led most of the night and held off San Diego 56-53 on Thursday night.
Pacific (7-9, 1-2 West Coast Conference) never led by more than seven in the second half. San Diego tied it at 47 with 3:47 remaining on Cameron Neubauer’s layup.
Bowles’ 3 less than a minute later put Pacific up for good. Tyler Williams’ layin brought San Diego to within 54-53 with 33 seconds left before Wallace made two free throws with 21 seconds to play.
Olin Carter III missed two 3s and Juwan Gray missed a jumper in the final eight seconds.
Frank Ryder led San Diego (7-8, 0-3) with 11 points, and Brett Bailey, Carter, and Williams each scored 10 points. Neubauer grabbed 11 rebounds tallied six points.