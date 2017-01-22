OU vs. Iowa State: Notable Numbers From a Heartbreaking Defeat

The number 25 was the defining difference in the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Big 12 contest on Saturday.

That was the number of season-high turnovers that the Iowa State defensive pressure forced the young Sooners into in registering a 92-87 double-overtime victory over the Sooners.

That is twice the number of turnovers that Oklahoma had against a West Virginia team on Wednesday that is the best in the Big 12 at forcing opponents into coughing up the ball. And the Sooners were at West Virginia, not playing at home as they were against Iowa State.

The Sooners led by 19 over Iowa State in the opening half and had a six-point advantage with just over a minute and a half remaining in the first overtime, but were unable to hold on and close the deal.

Here are some of the more noteworthy numbers from Oklahoma’s heartbreaking home loss to the Iowa State Cyclones:

2 – Oklahoma has played back-to-back overtime games. The last time that happened to a Sooner men’s team was nearly four decades ago, in 1978.

11 – Times in which the Oklahoma-Iowa State game was tied. There were five lead changes in the game.

15 – Points and rebounds by Sooner freshman Kristian Doolittle. The last time an OU player had as many as 15 points and 15 rebounds in a game was by Ryan Spangler in his sophomore season in 2014.

18 – Steals by Iowa State against the Sooners. The Cyclones’ Naz Long was responsible for six of them.

19 – Points by OU freshman Kameron McGusty, one shy of his career high, in a career-high 44 minutes against Iowa State.

21-1 – That was the score differential over the final eight minutes of the first half, during which Iowa State outscored the Sooners, erasing a 19-point Oklahoma lead.

21 – Points scored by Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard in the Iowa State game, all coming in the second half. Woodard has scored 57 second-half points in his last three games.

22 – Fastbreak points for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma. The Sooners recorded just seven in the game.

33:34 – Time during which Oklahoma led in the game with Iowa State. Unfortunately, this is becoming a recurring theme in Sooner basketball games this season.

35 – Total three-point tries by the Cyclones vs. Oklahoma. Iowa State shooters made 10 of 23 three balls, an average of 29 percent from behind the arc.

58 – Points out of the Sooners’ 87 for the game scored by first- or second-year Oklahoma players.

1.391 – Jordan Woodard’s 21-point performance vs. Iowa State gives him 1,391 in his Oklahoma career, 14th on the all-time Sooner scoring list.

This article originally appeared on