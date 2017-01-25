Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks To Host UConn, Michigan State and Oklahoma

Phil Knight will celebrate his 80th Birthday this fall and while the Oregon Men’s Basketball team will be a part of history in Portland, the Oregon Women will host some big name teams in Eugene.

On Wednesday it was announced that Mathew Knight Arena will host a doubleheader featuring the Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma facing off. The other matchup will feature Top Ranked UConn meeting up with Michigan State. The Oregon Ducks met Michigan State earlier this season for one of their best non-conference wins.

UConn this season is taking down the competition with authority and shattering records as they go. The Huskies led by Geno Auriemma have won 94 straight games following the defeat of Eastern Carolina on Tuesday night. They have been pegged as a number one seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament with over a month to go in the regular season.

While @OregonMBB celebrates Phil Knight’s 80th birthday in Portland, we’ll have our own party for Uncle Phil at @MattArena! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4oGi7at7eH — Oregon WBB (@OregonWBB) January 25, 2017

Oklahoma is 15-5 on the season and third in the Big 12 and also making a push toward the NCAA Tournament after beating Oklahoma State recently. So far, 2016 has been good for the Oregon Women’s Basketball team. The four teams will play on November 25th, times will be announced at a later date.

The Oregon Ducks have won back to back game at home and will face a ranked Oregon State team this week in Eugene on Friday.(8pm Pacific Time, Pac-12 Network)

