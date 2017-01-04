Oregon Ducks Welcome Road Test vs Washington Huskies

The Oregon Ducks hit the road for the first time in over a month to take on the Washington Huskies.

Oregon has an undefeated streak at home that is at 35 straight. Last season, the Ducks did not face Washington or Washington State on the road. The last time they did, it was a loss and Dillon Brooks was just a Freshman. Now a Junior he leads the team in a push to the NCAA Tournament.

Washington has had a rough start to 2016. The team has lost four of their last five and lost to Washington State to open Pac-12 play over the weekend. Markelle Fultz leads the Huskies pushing over 22 points per game. He had a hand in 52 points against Washington State in the loss last week either by scoring or assisting.

Last Time Out: The Oregon Ducks took care of USC. Dillon Brooks put in 28 points. Dana Altman watched Oregon start the second half on a 21-3 run that put the game away and gave Oregon their 35th straight home win.

Respect is again gaining for the Oregon Ducks. They were tabbed 15th this week in the Associated Press Poll. The National Attention has Oregon in the spotlight following wins over UCLA and USC last week. Oregon knocked off both undefeated teams to open Pac-12 play.

ESPN and Dick Vitale have named Oregon and Brooks the Team and Player of the Week. Brooks also picked up National Awards from the NCAA and the Pac-12 Conference for his effort.

One player to watch will be Chris Boucher who is coming off an ankle injury and was not at his best against the Bruins and Trojans.

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies tip off at 6pm Pacific Time on ESPN2.

This article originally appeared on