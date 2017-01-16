Oregon Ducks Troy Brown Makes McDonald’s All-American Game Roster

Oregon Ducks Troy Brown has been selected to play among the Nation’s Elite High School graduates.

Brown was announced on the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game. Troy Brown is the lone Oregon Commit to make the list, but the Pac-12 Conference will be well represented. Kris Wilkes(UCLA Commit),

Deandre Ayton(Arizona), Galen Hands(UCLA), Charles O'Bannon Jr(USC), Michael Porter Jr(Washington), and former Oregon Ducks Recruit Jared Vanderbilt(Kentucky) round out the list for the Pac-12.

The McDonald’s All America Game is played annually in the United States and Canada and features some of the top graduated high school talent . Some have committed to colleges, but there are always a few that are uncommitted. This season six are playing without having their future school in mind.

Troy Brown understands the pressure of playing in big games before he even gets to Eugene. Over the summer he lead Team USA in the FIBA World Championships in Spain. He led the team in minutes and the US Took the Gold Medal.

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dana Altman has built a successful program in Eugene since his arrival. Troy Brown is his first McDonald’s All-American on the roster. The game is slated for March 29th.

