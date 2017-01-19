Oregon Ducks Streak Toward 104 Year Old Record vs Cal

The Oregon Men’s Basketball team are making a push toward history on Thursday when they return home to face the Cal Bears at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Oregon Ducks have not lost a game since November and are now near returning to the Top Ten after dismantling Oregon State last Saturday at home. Dana Altman and the Ducks now return to the court for two games this week taking on Cal on Wednesday and hosting the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday afternoon.

Cal comes into Eugene winning the 8 of the last 10 games in Eugene and are looking to make their own mark in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The Golden Bears are 13-5 and 4-2 in Conference play. Oregon is scoring 10 points per game more than Cal per game.

A win Wednesday would tie a 104 year old record by the Oregon Ducks at 15 straight. It would also guarantee another winning season under Dana Altman according to GoDucks.com

Last Time Out: Oregon shot 52 percent from the field holding Oregon State to 31 percent. The game was over by halftime with the Ducks holding the Beavers to 13 first half points. Dana Altman’s team had four players in double figures led by Payton Pritchard with 17. The Ducks got off to a hot start hitting over 60 percent in the first half.

Ivan Rabb leads the Golden Bears with 16 points per game this season, Charlie Moore and Jabari Bird are also scoring in double digits. Rabb also leads the team in rebounding with 12 per game. On the Oregon Ducks side, the weapons are plenty. Oregon has overwhelmed opponents this season with experience led by Dillon Brooks. Chris Boucher has perfected his shot as well as his Defensive Blocking ability and Kavell Bigby-Williams has played better over the last few games.

The Oregon Ducks and Cal Bears tipoff on Thursday at 6pm Pacific Time on ESPN2.

