Oregon Ducks Seek Elusive First Win At Colorado Under Dana Altman

The Oregon Ducks face a challenge in Colorado and look for the first Mountain school road sweep in the Dana Altman Era.

Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman is going down his Pac-12 Checklist this season and there are a few Conference accomplishments left, including a win on the road at Colorado. The Ducks have never won in Boulder under Altman, but that could change on Saturday.

Speaking of accomplishments, the Ducks have racked up an impressive resume this season. Altman’s team is undefeated when leading at the half, when they score more than 70 points, and when having more assists than their opponents according to GoDucks.com.

Dillon Brooks has been a force since his return to the lineup averaging over 15 points per game and Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell have found their Offense game, as well as keying the Defense for Oregon Basketball. Colorado is on the opposite side of the Standings.

Last Time Out: Dillon Brooks had 19 points and led four Oregon Ducks in double figures. Jordan Bell had key shots down the stretch to extend the Ducks’ winning streak to 17 straight games resetting the record book. Oregon put in the work on Defense with 6 blocks and 9 steals and Brooks dished out 3 assists. Casey Benson came in off the bench and showed his sixth man ability with 4 assists with 8 points and perfection from the field.

Earlier this week, Colorado and Oregon State met as the last to losing teams in the Pac-12 and the Buffaloes earned their first Conference win of the year. Colorado has one statement on the Stat Sheet. They out-rebound opponents by a margin of 5 this season. The Buffs however are giving up 83 points per game this season, which comes in 11th in the Conference.

Every team is going to give the Oregon Ducks their best shot the rest of the way. Oregon managed a gutsy win at Utah on Thursday. Oregon and Colorado tipoff Saturday at 4:30pm Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

This article originally appeared on