Oregon Ducks Sabrina Ionescu Named Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week

Oregon Women’s Basketball dropped two close games over the weekend to Oregon State and Sabrina Ionescu was recognized by the Pac-12 for her efforts in both games.

Sabrina Ionescu was the first person on the floor last Friday before the Oregon Ducks met Oregon State. She hit the floor about two hours before opening tipoff hitting three-pointers. After the Ducks lost by three points and the media talked with Head Coach Kelly Graves, along with Ionescu and teammate Maite Cazorla she was on the court again.

Ionescu does not like to lose. While I was not in Corvallis on Sunday I am sure her pregame routine was the same. She was part of a Defensive Effort on Friday that held Oregon State to 13 first half points. On Monday, Sabrina Ionescu, along with Kelsey Plum were named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

The Oregon Ducks Freshman had a double-double in Oregon’s 7-point loss on Sunday with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Her season high in points. It was her fifth double-double of the year. Kelly Graves and Oregon hit the road this week.

The team will look to improve a .500 road record with games against Arizona State and Arizona. The Ducks and Wildcats meet Friday at 5pm on Pac-12 Network.

