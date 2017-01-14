Oregon Ducks Rally Back From Double Digit Deficit, Beat USC

The Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball team have become Pac-12 road warriors after coming back from a 16 point deficit to beat USC.

Head Coach Kelly Graves had to be sitting beside himself in the first half. From the start, the Oregon Ducks were playing error filled basketball. The Ducks had 14 turnovers in the first half and found themselves down 16 entering the break. Maite Cazorla who is still not one-hundred percent on the floor and 1/4 of them with 4. The second half saw two big runs by the Ducks.

The first came in the third quarter with Oregon pulling off a 13-2 run to get the game back to single digits. Sabrina Ionescu helped the rest of the way with 17 total points. Despite 10 turnovers between Cazorla and Ionescu, the Oregon Ducks battled back to finish the game on a 13-0 run to pull off their second straight road win.

The only time Oregon led for the entire contest was in the final minute and four seconds. The Ducks have won their second straight road game and have won at USC for the first time since 2010.

The Ducks continue their road trip and face 17th ranked UCLA on Sunday. A win would mean a 3-1 road trip the last two weeks for Oregon leading into a three game homestand starting next week with Colorado.

Oregon and UCLA tipoff on Sunday at 1pm Pacific Time.

This article originally appeared on