Oregon Ducks Open Pac-12 Play vs Washington Huskies

The Oregon Ducks are undefeated at home this season and will need help against Washington.

On Thursday it was announced that Maite Cazorla would not play on Friday against ninth-ranked Washington. With Sabrina Ionescu already sidelined with a hand injury, Kelly Graves may find an answer from his bench.

Graves has played every eligible player during the Non-Conference slate and Ruthy Hebard has stepped in to lead the team in scoring playing roughly 20 minutes a game this season. She may have to step up on Friday afternoon. Oregon is averaging 80 points per game, but Washington is pushing 90.

The second and third leading scorers for the Ducks are Ionescu and Cazorla. Mallory McGwire could be another option with multiple double-digit scoring this season and a double-double against Ole Miss in a loss. Oregon is 6-0 this season at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon beat Washington last year, but the post season is where the Huskies own the Ducks knocking them out the last three times they have met in March.

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies open Pac-12 play at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday at 3pm Pacific Time. The Ducks host another home game against Washington State on Sunday before a two-week road trip. They return home January 20th to host Colorado.

This article originally appeared on