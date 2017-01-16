Oregon Ducks Move Closer To Top Ten In AP Poll

Following the dismantling of Oregon State on Saturday, the Oregon Men’s Basketball team moved up in the AP Poll.

The Oregon Ducks are on a roll. The halftime score on Saturday was 41-13 in favor of Oregon. Dylan Ennis sparked the team to a big win over in-state rival Oregon State in the Civil War. The team has a thirty six-game winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena and have reeled off consecutive wins going back to November 22nd.

On Monday, Oregon moved up in the Associated Press Poll to 11th. The UCLA Bruins are ranked 3rd as they continue to roll through Pac-12 play following the loss by Oregon, still their lone loss of the season. Villanova is back in the top spot. Arizona is the only other Pac-12 team ranked at 14.

The one good loss by the Oregon Ducks was against Baylor this season. The Bears lost this week and dropped from 1st to 6th. In the latest RPI Rankings Oregon moved to 13th with Arizona ahead of the Ducks at 12th.

The Oregon Ducks remain home this week and take on the California Golden Bears on Wednesday and take on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday.

