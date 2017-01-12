Oregon Ducks Megan Trinder Out For Season With ACL Injury

The Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball team will be without Megan Trinder for the rest of the season after an injury in practice.

Megan Trinder has played in 15 games this season and is a key player off the Oregon Ducks bench averaging 15 minutes of floor time and spelling Starters along the way. Trinder was injured in practice on Wednesday. She injured the ACL in her left knee according to GoDucks.com. Last year she suffered an injury to the same knee and was rehabbing along the way this season. It appears that process will start all over again.

Sad news to share – junior guard Megan Trinder will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. #GoDuckspic.twitter.com/5XzWO4vKME — Oregon WBB (@OregonWBB) January 12, 2017

Megan Trinder was hitting at 36 percent from the floor and close to 50 percent from beyond the arc this season for the Oregon Ducks.

“She has played really well this season and we will need other people to step up at the point guard position. Megan is also such a great teammate and leader, we will miss her in that regard as well. Megan worked incredibly hard to overcome her injury last year and I have no doubt that she will do it again.” Trinder redshirted last season and is a Junior this season. ” Kelly Graves on the loss of Megan Trinder for the rest of the season

The Oregon Ducks have had their share of injuries this season with Sabrina Ionescu out with a hand injury and Maite Cazorla missing time with a foot injury. Both have returned to the lineup. Megan Trinder will have one more year to play with the Oregon Ducks in 2018.

Oregon returns to the court this week facing a road trip for the second week in a row. Oregon faces the USC Trojans on Friday night at 8pm Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

