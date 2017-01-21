Oregon Ducks Look To Break Century Old Record vs Stanford

The Oregon Ducks are chasing history on Saturday as the team looks for the most consecutive wins in over one-hundred years.

Oregon has won fifteen straight games and have not lost a contest at home for 37 straight. On Saturday they will likely be without their leader in Dillon Brooks who was injured on Thursday against Cal and was last reported in a walking boot. Brooks began the season on the sideline while his foot healed from offseason surgery. The injury report is calling the latest injury a ‘lower leg’ injury. His status for the game with the Cardinal is not known.

The Oregon Ducks have not lost a game at home in 37 straight, the Cardinal come in with a three-game win streak of their own. Michael Humphrey is one to watch putting up 15 points and 9 rebounds per game. The Cardinal would like nothing more than to end the Nation’s Second Longest Winning Streak and pick up their first win over a ranked opponent this year. The Cardinal is currently 0 for 5.

On the other side if Brooks can’t go, I expect Dylan Ennis to step in to fill the void. It was Jordan Bell on Thursday with 26 points to get the win over Cal. Casey Benson also scored in double figures. Oregon has enough talent on the roster to win on Saturday.

The Ducks and Cardinal tipoff at 3pm from Matthew Knight Arena. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

