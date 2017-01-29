Oregon Ducks Look For Balance In Round 2 vs Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks lost to Oregon State on Friday night, but a quick turnaround has both teams playing on Sunday Morning in Corvallis.

Oregon State used experience and Defense in the final minute to beat the Oregon Ducks on Friday night in Eugene. On Sunday the Civil War Series moves to Corvallis for a game and Kelly Graves will look to play a similar contest heavy on Defense.

On Friday night the shots were not falling early for either team. Sabrina Ionescu and Maite Cazorla showed poise and that they were not afraid to step up in the face of bigger competition. OSU was able to handle Ruthy Hebard inside and took care of the passing lanes. Cazorla had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, but the ball hit the floor for a turnover giving the win to Oregon State.

Sabrina Ionescu showed why she is s competitor and Star player. She was the first one out in Pregame on Friday, and as we wrapped up coverage she may have been the last one to leave Matthew Knight Arena. She was making practice shots after the game for at least a half hour.

Kelly Graves is in the process of building a Powerhouse in Eugene. With how this season is panning out, I would say the weapons like Hebard and Bando are in place. Ionescu is the Floor Runner. Experience and youth grew converged on Friday It may be too soon for the team to take that lesson on the road to pull out a win in Corvallis, but Oregon is an up and coming team in the Pac-12 in 2016.

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers tipoff at 11am Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

