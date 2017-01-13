Oregon Ducks Look For Another Pac-12 Road Win vs USC

The Oregon Women’s Basketball team will look for their second straight Pac-12 win over USC on Friday night.

Coming off a thrilling three-point win over Cal last weekend, the Oregon Ducks are back to work this week on the road once again to face USC on Friday night in Southern California. The Ducks and Trojans are on similar paths this weekend. Both started Pac-12 play 0-3 and are trying to get back on track.

USC was swept on the road last weekend and would like to defend the home court against the Oregon Ducks. The Trojans have seven players in averaging in double figures in Pac-12 play this season starting with Kristen Simon and Minyon Moore pushing 15 and 13 points per contest respectively. The Trojan have lost three of their last five games.

The Oregon Ducks lost Megan Trinder for the season on Wednesday during practice to an ACL injury as the injury bug continues to bite Kelly Graves and the team this season. Maite Cazlora and Sabrina Ionescu recently returned to the Starting Lineup following injuries. Ionescu hit the game-winning shot against Cal on Sunday for a 69-66 win over the Golden Bears.

Ruthy Hebard is still leading Oregon is scoring with over 13 points per game this season. Sabrina Ionescu and Lexi Bando are right behind her with over 10 point per contest. The Ducks are averaging 10 points more than their opponents this season.

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans tipoff Friday night at 8pm Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

