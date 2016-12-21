Oregon Ducks Kavell Bigby-Williams Needs To Find His Game

Kavell Bigby-Williams is doing a good job filling space on the floor, but may be missing the bigger picture.

Last year when it was announced that Kavell Bigby-Williams was coming to the Oregon Men’s Basketball team, I watched his film and was excited. There was a high upside. He could shoot, and block and cover the floor.

The start of the 2016 season has not gone so well so far. On Tuesday night against Fresno State, the blocks weren’t there – and some of the shots were sideways. There was an instance where Chris Boucher even got in his ear.

Head Coach Dana Altman likes to see progression in his players. Kavell Bigby-Williams has been given opportunity in the Non-Conference to step into a role for the Oregon Ducks. Even a a utility player, the role is still important, but on the floor he appears lost at times. On Defense, he is not using his height to his advantage. At least that is what it looks like to me.

Keith Smith and Payton Pritchard have come along better through the early part of the season than JUCO Transfer Bigby-Williams. His talent will be needed as Oregon Basketball gets into Pac-12 play.

Kavell Bigby-Williams has two guys ahead of him in Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell who have grown under Dana Altman – what is the deal with Bigby-Williams? Is he playing injured?

The numbers aren’t terrible but could be better. Bigby-Williams sees the floor for about 12 minutes per game. He is hitting field goals over 40 percent ut averages just 3.5 rebounds per game and has 2 steals and just 13 blocks so far. Boucher and Bell have 35 and 33 blocks respectively.

He needs to get comfortable quickly. One player will not bring down this Oregon team, there is far too much talent, but in the end if he doesn’t start playing better fingers will be pointing and more will be pointing in his direction.

Oregon Basketball begins Pac-12 play with UCLA coming to town next Wednesday at 6pm Pacific Time at Matthew Knight Arena

