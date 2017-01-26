Oregon Ducks Hit The Road Against Upstart Utah Utes

The road is never an easy place to play in the Pac-12, but the Oregon Ducks ride a big wave of momentum into Salt Lake City on Thursday.

When it comes to being away from home it sometimes isn’t easy. Just ask UCLA who saw the start of a two-game losing streak falling to USC on Wednesday night. The Oregon Men’s Basketball team has reeled off 16 straight wins and have yet to drop a game in Pac-12 play. The Utah Utes have won four of their last five and looking at the Statistics, score a bit higher than Oregon in key categories this season including points per game, field goal percentage, and rebounds per game.

Both teams come into the matchup playing good basketball, but Oregon enters the game with more talent. Add to it the likely return of Dillon Brooks to the lineup following time out with a foot sprain and the challenge for the Utes may be too much.

Last Time Out: Oregon handled Stanford on Saturday at home and reset the record book with their 16th straight win. Three players scored in double figures despite Dillon Brooks watching from the sideline. The Oregon Defense had 7 steals and 8 blocks and worked efficiently on Offense with 18 assists and 12 fast break points in a 69-52 win.

The Utah Utes enter the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring hitting 54 percent from the field. Kyle Kazuma is averaging over 15 points per game and Lorenzo Bonham is hitting over 60 percent of his shots from the field. The Oregon Defense will have to play a consistent game. For Oregon, the hope is that Brooks will be good to go

Brooks was practicing in Eugene on Tuesday taking shots from the top of the key without a walking boot. Head Coach Dana Altman said he will be a game time decision.

The Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes tipoff on Thursday at 7:30pm Pacific Time on Fox Sports 1.

This article originally appeared on