Oregon Ducks Flying Toward AP Top Ten

The Oregon Ducks are getting some National Attention after winning 12 straight games with recent wins over Washington and Washington State on the road.

The Oregon Men’s Basketball team is on another solid winning streak as the wins are starting to pile up with Dillon Brooks back in the Starting Lineup. Following wins last week over USC and UCLA, the Oregon Ducks took to the road and handled hostile environments in both Washington and Washington State tp pull out victories.

The Washington schools are never easy places for Oregon to play as not one of the members of the Ducks team has won their previous to this weekend. Last season Dana Altman and the Ducks missed the trip up North due to scheduling. Oregon has moved up in the Associated Press poll to 13 following the weekend.

With Villanova losing a game over the weekend, the one ‘bad’ loss for the Ducks keeps looking better and better as Baylor is the top school in the country for the first time in their history. Several other schools from the Pac-12 are in their standard positions after wins this weekend.

UCLA is hanging at number 4, followed by the Ducks at 13. Arizona comes in at 16 and USC is clinging to the 25th position. In looking at RPI, the Oregon Ducks are making moves there as well.

RPI is one of the factors considered for the NCAA Tournament. It incorporates wins, losses, and strength of schedule among other things. Oregon comes in this week 10th in RPI ahead of both Arizona and UCLA.

It is Civil War week for the Oregon Ducks meaning just one game against Oregon State.(Saturday, 7:30pm Pacific Time, Pac-12 Network)

