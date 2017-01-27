Oregon Ducks Find A Way Against Utah, Brooks Drops 19 Points

The Oregon Ducks played a very tough Utah Utes team on Thursday and used a late run to come out with their 17th straight win.

The return of Dillon Brooks helped provide a spark against the Utes with a game-high 19 points for the Ducks eigth straight Pac-12 win. The Oregon Ducks find themselves in rare air and are 8-0 in Conference play for the first time since 1926, the only other time the team reached the feat. Utah gave Oregon their best game of the year. They led a good part of the way and jumped out to an early 12-6 start.

The Utes led going into halftime, but a 15-4 run midway through the second half sparked Dana Altman’s team. Utah had a chance in the end as Oregon went on a scoring drought, but landed enough free throws to pull out the victory. The Ducks had nine blocks and six steals and Chris Boucher had a key block in the final minutes after Utah picked up some momentum.

The Mountain schools have never been an easy place for the Oregon Ducks to play. On Saturday, Oregon will visit Colorado and look to keep the momentum going.

Tipoff against the Buffaloes on Saturday is set for 6:30pm Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

