Oregon Ducks Fall In Associated Press Poll After Colorado Loss

The Oregon Ducks lost to Colorado and fell out of the Top Ten Rankings this week.

Oregon Men’s Basketball were among more than a handful of Top 25 teams that lost this past week,, some had two losses. Oregon took care of business on the road against Utah, but lost at Colorado. The Ducks have not yet managed a victory in Boulder in seven tries and in the polls may have gotten some sympathy.

Oregon fell to 13th this week in the Associated Press Poll. The Gonzaga Bulldogs, the lone undefeated team was named the top team followed by Baylor, Kansas and Villanova. Dana Altman’s team will have a chance this week to get back into the Top Ten hosting 5th ranked Arizona on Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks 17 game winning streak is no more, but Oregon still has an undefeated streak on the line at Matthew Knight Arena this week. Of note, the UCLA Bruins who lost to Oregon at home in December come in this week ranked ahead of Oregon at 11. One surprise in the poll is Duke, who has the pollsters respect and is ranked 21st having lost three of their last four games. The Blue Devils have five losses on the season.

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball welcomes Arizona State to Eugene on Thursday at 8pm Pacific Time(Fox Sports 1) and face Arizona on Saturday at 1pm PT(ESPN).

