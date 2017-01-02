Oregon Ducks Fall Flat In Loss To Washington State

Not being at full strength and turnovers sent the Oregon Ducks to a loss against Washington State.

The Oregon Ducks saw Maite Cazorla make her return to the lineup against Washington State on Sunday, but missed baskets and turnovers plagued the team for the game resulting in a second straight loss.

Oregon was the better team coming in with 10 wins on the season. If it wasn’t for Lexi Bando, it would have been worse. Bando had 8 of the Ducks first 10 points and 19 overall. Ruthy Hebard continued to show promise this season with 14 points and 8 rebounds. The Ducks committed 21 turnovers against Washington State.

Maite Cazorla returned and showed some rust committing 4 turnovers. She also had 6 points and 3 assists. The Oregon Ducks do not appear as they have during their 10 wins to open the year with 40 turnovers the last two games against Washington and Washington State. Two early Conference losses that could have been two wins.

The Oregon Ducks kept pace with Washington and should have handled Washington State. Now the road gets a lot harder with four road contests starting with Stanford and California. Oregon will also face USC and UCLA before returning home to take on Colorado on January 20th. Four road contests that may not see Sabrina Ionescu who is a difference maker. She is out with a hand injury to her shooting hand, but has been practicing.

Oregon and Stanford tipoff Friday night at 8pm Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

