Oregon Ducks Experience Should Be No Match For Oregon State

Oregon and Oregon State have both dealt with injuries this season, but the Ducks have handled it better.

Wayne Tinkle of Oregon State announced earlier this week that his son Tres would miss the Civil War this weekend against the Oregon Ducks. Tinkle is averaging over 20 points per game this season and that type of production is by no means overrated. OSU is 2-9 without Tres Tinkle in the lineup with not much of an answer when it comes to replicating the double digits he has been responsible for.

On the other hand, the Oregon Ducks come in winners of 13 straight games and now 35 straight at Matthew Knight Arena. Dana Altman has watched this team grow up without Dillon Brooks to start the year. Now, with him returned to the Starting Lineup, the Ducks appear to be Final Four worthy once again, but Oregon can’t overlook anyone on the schedule, especially the Beavers.

Oregon has sold out the game with Oregon State and also games in a few weeks against Arizona State and Arizona. The Ducks are working their way back to National respectability entering the week ranked 13th in the Associated Press poll.

Part of the Oregon Ducks success is on the shoulders of Chris Boucher. He has shown he can do it all. Scoring, Defending, and Rebounding. He is as complete as they come. Of course, there is also Dillon Brooks finding his physicality once again after successful foot surgery on the offseason.

The game on Saturday against Oregon State may start competitive, but I expect by the end it will become more of an exhibition and a Pac-12 warm-up for the second half of the season – at least for Oregon. Kavell Bigby-Williams who I have been pretty hard on this year is starting to show promise. He had two big back to back blocks against USC.

While the Oregon State Beavers handed Oregon on the football field, expect the opposite on the hardwood, at least this time around. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers tipoff Saturday at 7:30pm Pacific Time on the Pac-12 Network.

