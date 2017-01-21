Oregon Ducks Earn Record 16th Straight Win, Beat Stanford

Chris Boucher and Dylan Ennis led Oregon in the win over the Cardinal with Dillon Brooks watching from the sidelines on Saturday.

The Oregon Ducks were without Dillon Brooks on Saturday. He was diagnosed with a sprained left foot before the game. Dana Altman and the Ducks looked to set a new consecutive wins total against the Stanford Cardinal. Entering the game the Ducks have won 15 straight, a 104-year-old record they tied on Thursday against Cal. The Cardinal have won their last three games.

Stanford scored the first five points in the game before Oregon landed three three-pointers without Dillon Brooks and Jordan Bell capped off an 11-0 run with a slam dunk into the first timeout of the game.

Michael Humphrey picked up his second foul of the game and the Cardinal committed their 7th team foul with 13:09 left in the first half. Oregon shot 70 percent from the floor in the first ten minutes to push the lead to 18-11 over Stanford.

Oregon was hitting in stride and on a 7-0 entering the final ten minutes of the first half and held Stanford without a basket for more than 3 minutes. Stanford finished the half going 0 for 8 to close out the half from the floor. The Ducks took the last four and a half minutes for a 9-0 run.

The second half started with the Cardinals in foul trouble including Michael Huphrey with 4 fouls and just 4 points The Ducks had two players in double figures with the Cardinal hitting 20 percent from the floor from 3 point range and no one in double figures entering the final twenty minutes.

Jordan Bell with a layup and foul put the Ducks up by twenty, 50-30 with 14 minutes remaining. The Cardinal started the second half where they ended the first going 0 for 7 from the field missing the basket for close to a five minute stretch. Michael Humphrey fouled out with 12 minutes to go in the game.

The scoring streak for Stanford would end at 0 for 11 as Pickens hit a three-pointer to make it 1 for their last 12. In the end, the Oregon Ducks set a new mark for consecutive wins with 16, breaking a 104 year old mark. Chris Boucher had a double double leading the team in scoring hitting 6 of 13 from the floor.

We’ve got the best shot blockers in the country with Jordan and Chris and Kavell. Payton Pritchard on the Defensive Effort against Stanford.

Oregon shot 44 percent from the floor and won despite 19 turnovers The Ducks had six blocks and 7 steals to go with a very efficient 18 assists vs Stanford.

The Ducks head Weat to face the Mountain Schools and take on Utah on Thursday at 7:30pm Pacific Time on Fox Sports 1.

This article originally appeared on