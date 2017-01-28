Oregon Ducks Drop Defensive Struggle Against Oregon State

Oregon lost a Defensive Battle with Oregon State in the final minute, 43-40.

The Oregon Ducks had won back to back home games in the Pac-12 and four of their last five games. Oregon State had also win four of their last five. Over three-thousand were on hand in the most attended game so far this season at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks won the opening tip. The first basket did not fall until 2 minutes into the game. It was off the hand of Ruthy Hebard. Maite Cazorla added a second bucket and it was 4-0 Ducks. Sidney Weise pulled Oregon State within a point with 4:33 remaining in a very defensive first quarter. It was a 6-5 Oregon lead. Oregon won the first quarter 10-8 and it was clearly a game that both teams were going to fight for.

Oregon State took their first lead of the game with just over 5 minutes left in the 2nd Quarter at 13-12. Oregon missed six straight field goal attempts. The Ducks Defense again put the Beavers into a scoring drought before Sabrina Ionescu gave Oregon the lead back at 14-13.

The Ducks took a 17-13 lead into the break in a superbly played Defensive first half by both teams. Oregon shot 27 percent holding OSU to 19 percent from the floor. Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with 8 points.

The Beavers started the third quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 20-17 lead. Maite Cazorla hit back to back baskets to give Oregon a 21-20 lead before Gabby Hanson hit a two-pointer at 22-21 Oregon State. Oregon allowed back to back baskets as Oregon State started to open things up a little to 31-23. At the end of the third quarter, it was 33-25 Oregon State.

Sabrina Ionescu and Oregon fought to the final minutes. Ionescu hit a jump shot with 2:20 left giving Oregon a 37-36 lead. Sidney Weise hit a three giving Oregon State a 40-37 lead and the Ducks gave up a costly turnover for a Beaver two-pointer and a 42-37 lead with 40 seconds left. OSU found a 6-0 run. Lexi Bando hit here first three-pointer of the game with 40 seconds left to make it 42-40 and the Ducks held on Defense, giving the ball back to their Offense with 12 seconds left.

Oregon was unable to handle the ball and Oregon State came away with a 43-40 win. Sabrina Ionescu had a last second shot that fell short For the game OSU shot 30 percent to Oregon at 28 percent. Both teams will turn around and take the court in Corvallis in about 36 hours.

Round Two of the Civil War is slated for Sunday at 11am Pacific Time.

