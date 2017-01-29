Oregon Ducks Drop Back To Back Games vs Oregon State

The game had more Offense, but again Oregon State got the best of Oregon down the stretch to win 67-60 on Sunday.

The Civil War over the next few years will be fun to watch. It was spirited on Sunday just at it was Friday in Eugene, but in the end it was again Oregon State who came out on top. Sabrina Ionescu had a quiet double double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Oregon saw the free throw line just three times for the game and had just 7 fouls. The Beavers were fouled 19 times.

Maite Cazorla had a key play as the clock wound down ending the third quarter with a basket as time expired to tie the game. The fourth quarter saw things begin to unravel for Oregon sa Ruthy Hebard fouled out and Oregon State finished the game a perfect 7 for7 from the floor for their 13th straight in the series over Oregon.

The game saw eight ties and 10 lead changes. Both teams dished out the assists. Oregon had 17, the Beavers had 17 assists.

Oregon has 8 regular season games remaining this season and hit the road this week to take on the Arizona schools. The Ducks have four home games remaining. Arizona is up first on Friday. Tipoff is set for 5pm Pacific time on Pac-12 Network.

