Oregon Ducks Dillon Brooks Last Second Shot Keeps Winning Streak Alive

Oregon Ducks Dillon Brooks sent UCLA to their first loss of the season with a last second shot on Wednesday night.

The Oregon Ducks hosted the most anticipated Pac-12 Opener of the year facing 2nd ranked UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday night. Eugene came out in full force for a sellout.

There were several streaks on the line including a 33 game home winning streak for the Oregon Ducks. Dana Altman would watch the Ducks get off to a hot start with 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to keep pace with the UCLA Bruins. The crowd responded with a standing ovation as the first timeout came with 14:55 left in the first half and Oregon up

Oregon opened the game hitting 60 percent from the floor. 6 for 9 from the floor and 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. It was the Ducks best start to a game this season and there was no better time for it. Out of the 15 minute timeout Chris Boucher checked into the game.

Oregon cooled off to 46 percent shooting and UCLA upped their game to over 50 percent from the floor. UCLA found back to back baskets and Oregon found a way to keep pace with a Casey Benson three-pointer off an assist from Payton Pritchard. TJ Leaf answered to keep UCLA within 2 with just over 8 minutes left in the first half.

The Ducks pushed the pace with Dillon Brooks and Kavell Bigby-Williams hitting back to back baskets. Dylan Ennis, Tyler Dorsey and Dillon Brooks all had 7 points to that point. Payton Pritchard had a statement basket followed by an assist to Chris Boucher giving Oregon a 44-37 lead with just oer 4 minutes to go in the first half.

Oregon was setting the pace and playing UCLA. The Bruins were finding it hard to keep up. The crowd was as loud as I’ve heard at Matthew Knight Arena in the last two seasons as Dillon Brooks hit a layup and was fouled. Brooks would hit a free throw giving the Oregon Ducks a 10 point lead.

Oregon took a 52-47 lead into the locker room. The Ducks did not block a shot in the first half against the Bruins.

TJ Leaf hit back to back baskets to start the second half and gave UCLA the lead 53-52 before Dillon Brooks responded to give the lead back to the Ducks by a point 54-53. Jordan Bell put Oregon up 3 with just under 18 minutes left in the game.

The Ducks saw three Offensive rebounds on a single possession and finally got a foul before a timeout. Tyler Dorsey landed both free throws before both teams saw scoring droughts starting with the Bruins. UCLA took the lead with 9:48 left in the game. The Bruins went on a 15-0 run pushing Oregon into a six and a half minute scoring drought, but were not done fighting.

Bryce Alford dropped back to back threes on Oregon and pushed the Bruins lead to 8 with 5:25 left in the game. Oregon forced shots and Jordan Bell hit a slam dunk with 4:45 to go putting a jolt into the crowd and forcing a UCLA timeout.

Baskets by Chris Boucher and Dillon Brooks pulled the Ducks within three of the lead. Payton Pritchard made an inside basket with 1:26 left to pull within two. It was 83-81 UCLA as the Ducks took a full timeout.

Dillon Brooks landed the game winning three pointer with just under a second left in the game as the winning streak is now at 34 games for the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks will face USC on Friday for a 7pm Tipoff.

