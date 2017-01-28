Oregon Ducks Can’t Shake Colorado, Drop 7th Straight in Boulder

The Oregon Ducks were stagnant Offensively and had 16 turnovers as the losing streak in Colorado reached 7 for the Ducks in a 74-65 loss.

The Oregon Ducks entered the game at Colorado knowing they would be the first. The first to look for a sweep of the Mountain schools on the road since Dana Altman became Head Coach. Colorado was hot from the start hitting four three-pointers in the opening minutes to build a 10 point lead. The Ducks saw four early turnovers before things settled down.

The first half would be a play from behind battle. Colorado played inspired hitting 50 percent from the field through the first half. The Ducks had an uncharacteristic 9 turnovers in the first half and the Buffaloes took advantage, scoring 11 points off turnovers. Oregon managed to keep it close.

Chris Boucher would be found for a slam dunk with just under 2 minutes left in the first half to give Oregon a brief lead before Colorado scored on the other end. Tyler Dorsey led the Ducks with 9 entering the locker room. The Buffaloes had a one point lead at 35-34.

The game remained close in the second half but Derrick White dropped back to back three-pointers to extend the Buffaloes lead by 6 off at 10-2 nearly 7 minute run by Colorado. Jordan Bell picked up his third foul of the game with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

Payton Pritchard had back to back three pointers to bring Oregon back into the game and a 47 all tie with 9:25 left. Derrick White took over for Colorado with 12 second half points pushing the lead to 57-52. Several Oregon players were in foul trouble including Chris Boucher with 3 fouls. It was 61-52 with 3:40 to go. Oregon was 0 for 6 from the field over a 6-minute span.

The Oregon Ducks shot 4 of 18 to start the second half and Jordan Bell and Chris Boucher both fouled out with the Buffaloes holding a 12 point lead with 3:10 left. Colorado was not a good free throw shooting team entering the game. Oregon got to within single digits, but in the end would lose their first game since November snapping a 17 game winning streak.

The Ducks will get a shot at redemption as Colorado visits Matthew Knight Arena on February 18th.

Oregon returns home next week to face the Arizona Schools starting with Arizona State Thursday night at 8pm Pacific Time on Fox Sports 1.

