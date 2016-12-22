Oregon Ducks Basketball Spreads Smiles At Local Hospital

The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team are on Holiday Break, but it did not keep them from making a very special visit on Wednesday.

Following their win over Fresno State on Tuesday night and before they were dismissed for Christmas, the team took a trip to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, Oregon to bring some holiday cheer.

Players were greeted by a few patients with smiles on their faces. They shook hands and even had the opportunity to hold a baby or two. Oregon will get back to business on the court on Christmas night after returning from a short Holiday Break.

The Oregon players even surprised a few young fans and had the opportunity to step off the court to bring a smile in a place where it may be needed most.

Chris Boucher, out from the last game with a Sprained ankle was seen without a boot at the game against the Bulldogs. The hope is he will be good to go when Pac-12 play begins next Wednesday.

Dana Altman’s team wrapped the Non-Conference schedule with a 10-2 record. The Oregon Ducks face a tall task and will open Pac-12 play against UCLA on Wednesday, December 28th at 6pm Pacific Time at Matthew Knight Arena.

